Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.78

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.41. Evotec shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 11,652 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
