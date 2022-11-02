Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s previous close.

ES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.