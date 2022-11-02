Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Everbridge Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Everbridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 95.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $18,612,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 10.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.