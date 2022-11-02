Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.6 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.