Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ EPSN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 33.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

