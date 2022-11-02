Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$344.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.60 million.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE ESI opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$641.84 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$25,200.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.68.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.