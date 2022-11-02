Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.89.

NYSE EHC opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

