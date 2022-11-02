ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.77 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.77 million and $11.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,522.60 or 0.99997349 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008035 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 83% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32886535 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

