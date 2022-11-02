Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,989. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

Elanco Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 91.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 30.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

