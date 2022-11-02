EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

EKF opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. EKF Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 84.60 ($1.02).

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

