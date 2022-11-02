EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %
EKF opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £211.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. EKF Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 84.60 ($1.02).
About EKF Diagnostics
See Also
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.