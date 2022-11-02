Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:EDBL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 1st

Edible Garden’s (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 1st. Edible Garden had issued 2,930,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $14,650,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Edible Garden in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EDBL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 83,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Edible Garden ( NASDAQ:EDBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

