Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RNEW opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.96. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Get Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.