Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

