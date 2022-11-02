Eastern Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Eastern Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Eastern Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBC. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of EBC opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,242,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 193,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,823 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also

