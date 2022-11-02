Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSI opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

