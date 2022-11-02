Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,100 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 700,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 133,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

EGBN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

