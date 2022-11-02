Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.31) on Wednesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.75 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.03 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.31. The company has a market capitalization of £406.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,141.67.
About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.