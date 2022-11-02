Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.31) on Wednesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.75 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.03 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.31. The company has a market capitalization of £406.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,141.67.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

