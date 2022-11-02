Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.59

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.59 and traded as low as C$10.89. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$10.95, with a volume of 1,064,497 shares traded.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

