Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PLOW. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 113,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,084. The firm has a market cap of $827.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 76.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.