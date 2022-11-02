Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$2.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 11.2 %

NYSE PLOW opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

