DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 252,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,684. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.