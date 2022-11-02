Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.50

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as low as C$5.30. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 1,045 shares trading hands.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.99 million and a P/E ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.47.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

