Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.48

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Rating) (NYSE:UFS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.48 and traded as high as C$71.48. Domtar shares last traded at C$71.48, with a volume of 1,772 shares changing hands.

Domtar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.03.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

