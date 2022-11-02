Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $76.14

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$76.14 and traded as high as C$82.72. Dollarama shares last traded at C$80.95, with a volume of 810,533 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.68.

Dollarama Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.1676727 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

