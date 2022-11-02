dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.96

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004695 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $195.48 million and approximately $2,873.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00034660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00268839 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001353 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003314 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000345 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99593933 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

