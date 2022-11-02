Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 666,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 599,903 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

