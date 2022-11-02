Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43.
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 958,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 666,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 599,903 shares during the period.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
