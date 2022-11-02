Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $129.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

AGCO opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AGCO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

