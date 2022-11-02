Dero Market Cap Reaches $59.30 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $59.30 million and $246,153.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00022242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,521.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00268884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00117313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.07 or 0.00731249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00559480 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00229944 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,991,453 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

