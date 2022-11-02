DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.14 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. DEI has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $12,451.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000750 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00288770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001273 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003127 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

