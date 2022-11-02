Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.99. 26,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,545. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

