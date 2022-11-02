DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.70

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 15879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.52.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after acquiring an additional 109,724 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,815,000 after acquiring an additional 178,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,661,000 after acquiring an additional 306,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

