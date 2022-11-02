Dakota Wealth Management Has $676,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $105,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.65%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

