Dakota Wealth Management Has $566,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $254.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.