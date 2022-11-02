Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,843 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $214.05 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

