DA Davidson Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $935.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $935.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Shares of ORLY traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $834.00. 556,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $726.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.17. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $34,913,134. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

