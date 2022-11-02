D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.86.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.89. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

