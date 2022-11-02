CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Announces $1.77 Quarterly Dividend

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.77 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. CVR Partners has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $179.74.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 83.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of brokerages have commented on UAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 7,623.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 215.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

