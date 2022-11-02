Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $16,592,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 136.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,450 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 412,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 13.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $362.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

