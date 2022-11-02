CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NYSE:CTO opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $383.90 million, a PE ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

