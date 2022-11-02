Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAOOW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,628. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

