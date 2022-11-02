Cryoport (CYRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Cryoport has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cryoport to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cryoport Trading Up 0.4 %

CYRX stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69.

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cryoport by 26.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 17.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,259 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

