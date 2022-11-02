CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.87.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

