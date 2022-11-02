Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 119.83%. The business had revenue of $908.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

In other news, Director Karen Jo Simon bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Jo Simon acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,791. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

