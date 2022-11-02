Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 37.5% Higher Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $112.90 million and $18.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004886 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001217 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

