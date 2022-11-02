Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock remained flat at $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. 121,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,686. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

