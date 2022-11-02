Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Lowered to €13.00 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 1.3 %

CRARY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,039. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.67. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.