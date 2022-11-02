Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) PT Lowered to €13.00 at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.00) to €10.60 ($10.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.
Crédit Agricole Stock Up 1.3 %
CRARY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,039. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.67. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
