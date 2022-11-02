Cowen Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $26.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 0.9 %

Avantor stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,463,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,560. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 217.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 224.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.