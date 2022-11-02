Cowen Raises Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $47.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. 4,857,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,559. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.