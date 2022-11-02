Contrasting Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) & Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) and Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Presidio Property Trust and Killam Apartment REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Killam Apartment REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89

Presidio Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 129.17%. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus target price of $23.15, indicating a potential upside of 97.36%. Given Presidio Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Presidio Property Trust is more favorable than Killam Apartment REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -16.66% -4.85% -1.35% Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Killam Apartment REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million 0.77 -$3.63 million ($0.65) -1.85 Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Presidio Property Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Presidio Property Trust beats Killam Apartment REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

