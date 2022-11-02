Constellation Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $12.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $243.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 785.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

